Steelers Sign Ohio State Rookie
The Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie signings continue with edge rusher Jack Sawyer, who they selected out of Ohio State with the No. 123 overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.
He has received a standard four-year contract, much like the other newcomers Pittsburgh has signed thus far in linebacker Carson Bruener and cornerback/return man Donte Kent.
Sawyer joins a position group that includes the likes of T.J. Watt, a former AP Defensive Player of the Year, as well as Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Demarvin Leal.
Sawyer is coming off a prosperous campaign with the Buckeyes, who won their first national title in a decade after defeating Notre Dame.
In 16 total contests last season, he tallied 59 tackles, nine sacks and three forced fumbles, the latter of which led the Big Ten.
Sawyer's standout moment came against Texas in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff while the Buckeyes led 21-14 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. He proceeded to strip sack former teammate Quinn Ewers in the red zone and take the fumble 83 yards for a touchdown, putting the contest on ice.
Across his entire career at Ohio State, which began in 2021, Sawyer posted 144 tackles and 23 sacks in 54 games.
