Steelers Sign Fifth Rookie to Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed third-round pick Payton Wilson to his first NFL contract, inking their fourth rookie of the 2024 class. Wilson, who was selected 98th overall, follows Ryan Watts, Mason McCormick, Roman Wilson and Logan Lee.
Wilson arrived in Pittsburgh for rookie minicamp with high expectations. Despite being a third-round pick, the former N.C. State star is viewed as a player with tremendous upside and could play a role for the Steelers in year one. With Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts in place, Wilson could be a valuable piece off the bench in 2024.
Wilson is a 6-foot-4, 235-pound linebacker who ran a 4.4 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. During his time at NC State, he recorded 402 tackles, 48 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, seven interceptions, 13 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
With questions to Cole Holcomb's availability following a knee injury last season, Wilson should head to training camp with plenty of reps on his plate. He, along with Mark Robinson, should get time to showcase themselves early and often, potentially landing more playing time for the season.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in the announcement.
