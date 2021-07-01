Steelers Make Sam Sloman Signing Official, Release Demarcus Christmas

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a change to their 90-man roster prior to training camp.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed kicker Sam Sloman, the team announced on Thursday.

Sloman kicked for the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans as a rookie last season. The 23-year-old out of Miami, Ohio made 10 of 13 field goal attempts and 23 of 26 extra point attempts.

Kicker Chris Boswell, 30, is entering the second-last year of his current contract. Last season, he made 19 of 20 field goals and 34 of 38 extra point attempts.

To make room on the 90-man roster, the Steelers have waived defensive lineman Demarcus Christmas. He will revert to the Reserve/Injured list if he clears waivers.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

