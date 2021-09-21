September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Steelers Sign Former First-Rounder Taco Charlton to Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added another first-rounder to their practice squad.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday they have signed pass rusher Taco Charlton to their practice. 

Charlton is a 2017 first-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys. He spent two seasons in Dallas, playing in 27 games, including seven starts. He then signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, playing a combined 17 games. 

He was selected two picks ahead of Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt.

Charlton tweeted out a hello to Steelers fans, writing he cannot wait to see terrible towels on Sundays. 

The signing comes after a growing list of injuries continued to get longer in Week 2. Nose tackle Tyson Alualu was placed on Injured Reserve with a fractured ankle and both T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are dealing with groin injuries. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Highsmith Dealing With Injuries

Steelers Options to Add Depth on Offense, Defense

Steelers Get Good News on Watt, Johnson Injuries

Trai Turner Will Not Be Suspended for Ejection

Steelers Place Tyson Alualu on IR

USATSI_16495791_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Former First-Rounder Taco Charlton to Practice Squad

USATSI_16786422_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Highsmith Dealing With Injuries

USATSI_13397648_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Hosting Free Agent Taco Charlton

USATSI_13428323_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Options to Boost Depth at Offensive, Defensive Weak Spots

USATSI_16788568_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Slow Starts Becoming Too Familiar to Steelers Offense

USATSI_16766770_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Get Good News on Diontae Johnson, T.J. Watt Injuries

USATSI_16622124_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Trai Turner Will Not Be Suspended for Ejection

USATSI_16787467_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Place Tyson Alualu on IR