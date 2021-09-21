Steelers Sign Former First-Rounder Taco Charlton to Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added another first-rounder to their practice squad.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday they have signed pass rusher Taco Charlton to their practice.

Charlton is a 2017 first-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys. He spent two seasons in Dallas, playing in 27 games, including seven starts. He then signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, playing a combined 17 games.

He was selected two picks ahead of Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt.

Charlton tweeted out a hello to Steelers fans, writing he cannot wait to see terrible towels on Sundays.

The signing comes after a growing list of injuries continued to get longer in Week 2. Nose tackle Tyson Alualu was placed on Injured Reserve with a fractured ankle and both T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are dealing with groin injuries.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Highsmith Dealing With Injuries

Steelers Options to Add Depth on Offense, Defense

Steelers Get Good News on Watt, Johnson Injuries

Trai Turner Will Not Be Suspended for Ejection

Steelers Place Tyson Alualu on IR