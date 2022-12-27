Steelers Sign Former Giants Starting LB, Place Marcus Allen on IR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at linebacker following the injury to Marcus Allen. The team announced they have signed Tae Crowder off the New York Giants practice squad while also placing Allen on Injured Reserve.

Crowder was the Giants' seventh-round pick out of Georgia in 2020. The former Bulldog has played 41 games, including 31 starts, in three years with New York. He's recorded 232 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, eight pass deflections, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown.

He's played 13 games and started eight this season.

The Steelers placed Allen on IR after undergoing bicep surgery. The special teams ace recorded 12 tackles this season.

