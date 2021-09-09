Report: Steelers Sign T.J. Watt to Record-Breaking Contract Extension
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally inked All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt to a contract extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The extension includes a four-year deal worth more than $112 million with $80 million fully guaranteed. He'll receive roughly $28 million annually.
Watt, 26, was the Steelers’ first-round pick in 2017. He’s earned two First-Team All-Pro and one Second-Team All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowls and has been a Defensive Player of the Year finalist the last two seasons in Pittsburgh.
Watt totaled 53 tackles, 41 quarterback hits, 23 tackles for loss and a league-leading 20 sacks in 2020. It was his third double-digit sack season in four years.
The extension makes Watt the highest-paid pass-rusher in the NFL, annually. Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett and Khalil Mack follow.
- 2. Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa: $27 million
- 3. Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett: $25 million
- 4. Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack: $23.5 million
The deal comes right before the Steelers Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills. Watt returned to practice during the week and is expected to play come Sunday.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
You May Also Like:
Steelers LB Alex Highsmith Downgraded With Groin Injury
Ravens Lose Gus Edwards, Marcus Peters to ACL Injuries
Steelers Hope Josh Allen Runs Like a Running Back
Cam Heyward Tells Steelers to Pay T.J. Watt
T.J. Watt Watch: Here's What We Know
Alualu, Highsmith, Green Listed on Steelers First Injury Report
Ben Roethlisberger Doesn't Hold Back on T.J. Watt Deal