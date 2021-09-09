Steelers Sign T.J. Watt to Record-Breaking Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed their All-Pro edge rusher to a new deal.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally inked All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt to a contract extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The extension includes a four-year deal worth more than $112 million with $80 million fully guaranteed. He'll receive roughly $28 million annually.

Watt, 26, was the Steelers’ first-round pick in 2017. He’s earned two First-Team All-Pro and one Second-Team All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowls and has been a Defensive Player of the Year finalist the last two seasons in Pittsburgh.

Watt totaled 53 tackles, 41 quarterback hits, 23 tackles for loss and a league-leading 20 sacks in 2020. It was his third double-digit sack season in four years.

The extension makes Watt the highest-paid pass-rusher in the NFL, annually. Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett and Khalil Mack follow.

2. Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa: $27 million

3. Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett: $25 million

4. Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack: $23.5 million

The deal comes right before the Steelers Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills. Watt returned to practice during the week and is expected to play come Sunday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

