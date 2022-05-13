Steelers Sign OL Trent Scott

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed offensive lineman Trent Scott, the team announced.

Scott spent the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers after playing his first two years in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. He comes to Pittsburgh with 53 games played, including 19 starts.

The Steelers will add Scott to their offensive line that has already acquired James Daniels and Mason Cole this offseason.

To make room for the move, the Steelers have also waived offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Sign Second-Round Pick George Pickens

Gallery: Steelers Rookie Minicamp Day 1

Ben Roethlisberger Called Kenny Pickett

Connor Heyward, Kenny Pickett and Cam Heyward Are Locker Mates

Connor Heyward on Wearing Heath Miller's Number

Kenny Pickett Talks First Practice With Steelers