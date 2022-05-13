Skip to main content

Steelers Sign OL Trent Scott

The Pittsburgh Steelers swap a pair of offensive lineman.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed offensive lineman Trent Scott, the team announced. 

Scott spent the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers after playing his first two years in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. He comes to Pittsburgh with 53 games played, including 19 starts. 

The Steelers will add Scott to their offensive line that has already acquired James Daniels and Mason Cole this offseason. 

To make room for the move, the Steelers have also waived offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Sign Second-Round Pick George Pickens

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gallery: Steelers Rookie Minicamp Day 1

Ben Roethlisberger Called Kenny Pickett

Connor Heyward, Kenny Pickett and Cam Heyward Are Locker Mates

Connor Heyward on Wearing Heath Miller's Number

Kenny Pickett Talks First Practice With Steelers

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17494987_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Second-Round Pick George Pickens

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
Wide Receivers Rookie Minicamp 2022 (1)
News

Gallery: Steelers Rookies Hit Field for First Time

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (49)
News

Ben Roethlisberger Called Kenny Pickett to Offer Advice

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (48)
News

Connor Heyward, Kenny Pickett and Cam Heyward are All Locker Mates

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (47)
News

Connor Heyward on Wearing Heath Miller's Number

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (46)
News

Kenny Pickett Talks First Practice With Steelers

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (45)
News

Titans OT Taylor Lewan Calls Myles Garrett Better Than T.J. Watt

By Noah Strackbein8 hours ago
USATSI_17402394_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Open as Underdogs to Bengals in Week 1

By Noah Strackbein20 hours ago