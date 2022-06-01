Skip to main content

Report: Steelers Sign LB Tuzar Skipper

The Pittsburgh Steelers bring back a familiar outside linebacker.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper, according to Pro Football Network's Ian Wilson. Skipper returns to the Steelers for the third time.

Skipper last played in Pittsburgh during his rookie season in 2019. He led the team in sacks during the preseason but failed to make the team. He was then re-signed on Dec. 30. 

Since his time in Pittsburgh, Tuzar has played for the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. He's played 10 games during his NFL career, including two starts.

