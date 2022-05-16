Steelers Sign WR Tyler Snead After Tryout

The Pittsburgh Steelers are up to three of their 28 tryout players signing with the team following Rookie Minicamp. The latest, is wide receiver Tyler Snead out of East Carolina, according to 247Sports' Stephen Igoe.

Snead, listed at just 5-foot-7, 174-pounds, was a contributor in the pass and return game for ECU during his time there. In four seasons, he recorded 201 catches for 2,380 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had 1,268 kick return yards and two touchdowns.

Snead becomes the third Steelers player to sign after Rookie Minicamp. He'll join a group that includes plenty of talent on the top end with Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Calvin Austin and George Pickens. After that, however, he'll be trying to earn a roster spot over Cody White, Ricco Bussey, Anthony Miller, Steven Sims and Tyler Vaughn.

Pittsburgh opens OTAs on Ma 24.

