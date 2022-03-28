Report: Steelers Signing LB Genard Avery

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Genard Avery, according Sirius XM's Adam Caplan.

Avery, 26, played the last three seasons with the Eagles. In 2021, he started 12 games and had 43 tackles and a sack. He played defensive end before switching to outside linebacker in the 4-3 scheme.

Avery could play both inside and outside linebacker for the Steelers. Right now, Pittsburgh's lone depth piece behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith is Derrek Tuszka, which could leave outside linebacker as the best move.

On the inside, the Steelers have Robert Spillane, Marcus Allen, Buddy Johnson and Ulysees Gilbert III as reserves.

