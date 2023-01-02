Steelers Make Six Players Inactive Against Ravens

BALTIMORE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will sit six players as they take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, inside linebacker Tae Crowder, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, outside linebacker Malik Reed and safety Tre Norwood are all inactive for the Steelers.

Norwood suffered a hamstring injury last week and did not practice in preparation for the Ravens. With him sidelined, the Steelers will rely on Miles Killebrew and Elijah Riley at the end of their depth chart, and will also be looking for added special teams help from other players.

This is the second time Reed has been inactive against the Ravens. With a higher threat of running the ball, Pittsburgh decided to go run-heavy by making Isaiahh Loudermilk active. They also elevated defensive tackle Renell Wren from the practice squad to add depth on the defensive line.

The Ravens made seven players inactive:

QB Lamar Jackson

RB Kenyan Drake

CB Marcus Peters

C Trystan Colon

TE Nick Boyle

LB David Ojabo

DE Calais Campbell

