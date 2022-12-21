Steelers Start Raiders Week With Six Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are missing players on both sides of the ball to open Week 16.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the practice week as they prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders with six injuries and two starters who regressed.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe), running back Najee Harris (hip), safety Terrell Edmunds (hamstring) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) all missed the first day of practice. Johnson and Harris were expected to be limited in the team's estimated report yesterday but have since downgraded.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said all four players should be available for the game this weekend.

Linebacker Myles Jack was limited for the second time with a groin injury. Tomlin said earlier this week that he expects Jack to be able to return after missing the Carolina Panther game but it's an injury to monitor as he progresses.

Offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer was the only other player to miss practice due to personal reasons. The veteran from Alabama was expecting a child this month and one can speculate that's why he missed the day.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett officially returned as a full participant in practice after being limited last week and missing the game. He's believed to have cleared concussion protocol and will start against the Raiders.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Tomlin Discussed Franco Harris's 'Beautiful' Legacy the Day Before He Passed

Hall of Fame President Sends Heartfelt Message on Franco Harris

Star LT Could Become Available for Steelers Soon

Steelers Might Actually Make the Playoffs



Steelers Who Could, And Should Make the Pro Bowl