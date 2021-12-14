Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Steelers Could Get Six Players Back for Titans Game

    The Pittsburgh Steelers could have plenty of players back on the field in Week 15.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have the potential of getting everyone, or pretty much everyone, back on the field for Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans. 

    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his weekly press conference that everyone outside of the Injured Reserve list could be eligible to play this weekend. 

    Defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle), outside linebackers T.J. Watt (groin) and Alex Highsmith (hamstring), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), cornerback Joe Haden (foot), offensive lineman Joe Haeg (COVID-19) could all return for the Steelers this week. 

    Tomlin said practice participation will be the Steelers' guide for the availability of these players. Haden, Spillane and Buggs missed multiple games with their injuries while Watt and Highsmith left Week 14 with theirs. 

    Haeg was activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

    By Sunday, the Steelers will be 11 days rested since their last game. They host the Titans at Heinz Field in Week 15.

