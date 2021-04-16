Steelers Join Several NFL Teams in Electing to Skip In-Person Voluntary Workouts

The Pittsburgh Steelers will join a movement across the NFL by announcing they'll skip voluntary workouts.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers became the newest team to declare they will not participate in in-person voluntary workouts and instead work virtually.

The Steelers announced through the NFLPA that they are exercising their right to work from home and believe they will gain the same success through doing so.

"A virtual offseason helped us keep safe to not only start, but finish the regular season as safely as possible and it makes no sense for us to risk infection or injury in the spring if we don't have to."

The Steelers join teams like the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks who have contributed to the movement across the NFL. The league sent out a memo to clubs and players this week with revisions to their offseason schedule.

The initial phase of the schedule includes four weeks of virtual meetings. Phase two will begin May 17-21 and will include no-contact on-field work with coaches.

The NFL will reintroduce OTAs from May 24-June 18 after not conducting the workouts last offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

