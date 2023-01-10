Steelers Will Move Slow Through Offseason Decision Making

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still removing themselves from the 2022 season as they sit, in some shock, that their offseason has actually begun.

"Larger picture, obviously, man, it comes to a screeching halt. It does for us. It does for a lot of others," Tomlin said in his year-end press conference. "I asked my team to be singularly focused, and I'm willing to live that out. I stand before you today with kind of a lack of preparedness for this. To be quite honest with you, I was preparing to prepare to play a game."

That lag, for lack of a better word, will keep things gradual for the Steelers. They start by going through end-of-year meetings and physicals in the next day or so and then begin their complete evaluation of the season.

From there, decisions will be made on negotiations, free agents, adjustments with the current team, and coaching changes.

"It's important that we do a really good job of wrapping a bow around what is the 2022 season," Tomlin said. "There's some physical work to be done. There's some planning to be done. Individually, collectively, players need to meet with positional coaches, coordinators, myself, strength coaches, trainers. There's a process.

"The attention that we give the journey, we need to give the exit process. In a lot of ways, it tees up the beginning of 2023, particularly if someone needs some medical work done, it's better to sooner address that than later, to do a good job of making sure that we're addressing any ongoing medical issues that people might be dealing with," he continued. "It's important to get a snapshot evaluation of what's transpired with them, give them a window of maybe what might lie ahead and the work that might be required of them in an effort to get better."



Tomlin said he'll meet and evaluate players before coaches and then proceed from there. But for those looking for a quick answer to any changes to the staff or roster, the Steelers will take their time.

"We'll proceed methodically through this. We'll probably move a little slower than most of our peers, but we don't worry about the Joneses," Tomlin said. "We've got a business model, one that we believe in, and we'll be thorough in doing so and in assessing what transpired in an effort to tee up our next opportunity, and at the appropriate time we'll start work in that area."

