Steelers Sound Like Stephon Tuitt is Returning

PITTSBURGH -- The Stephon Tuitt situation seems to be turning another leaf, as stories continue to circulate around his possible return in 2022. But, by the sound of it, the defensive end will be back on the football field this season for Pittsburgh.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Colbert said the team has had conversations with Tuitt, which have been acknowledged by Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin throughout the offseason. And once again, things seem to be headed in the right direction.

"I think we have always given him the space he needs to maneuver through his knee injury," Colbert said. "Of course, he had a personal issue he was working his way through, and we supported him. We've been in communication. It's all been positive."

The angst now comes with Tuitt's production in 2022. After missing the entire season last fall, the 28-year-old will have to once again prove his ability to the Steelers.

"You miss a season like that, you have to determine what kind of player will be coming back and that's what we're anxious to see. And again, we're going to support that the whole time."

The Steelers start Organized Team Activities on May 24 and mandatory minicamp on June 14. Tuitt's return is not finalized, and Colbert said after the NFL Draft that he isn't certain when he'll be back with the team.

