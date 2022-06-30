Skip to main content

Steelers Predicted to Land Star CB in 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves a secondary star in an early 2023 mock draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are operating with Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace and Cam Sutton at cornerback in 2022, but some believe that will change next season. 

In ESPN's early mock draft for 2023, Matt Miller predicts the Steelers land Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo with the sixth-overall pick. The selection comes after the Steelers finish the 2022 season 7-10.

"With rookie first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett on the roster, the Steelers could look to improve in other places," Miller wrote. "If the 6-foot-2 corner can make plays without 10 future NFL starters around him, his coverage ability and physical traits will put him in the running for CB1 in this class."

Ringo finished the 2021 season with 26 tackles, one for a loss, one sack, two interceptions and eight passes defended. He took one of his two interceptions back for a touchdown in the National Championship against Alabama. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Cam Heyward's Hilarious Welcome to NFL Moment

Tre Norwood Breaks Down Steelers Secondary

Everyone Should Feel Good About Steelers Offense

Zach Gentry Finally Seeing Everything Come Together

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Le'Veon Bell Opens as Favorite Over Adrian Peterson

This is Why the Steelers Can't Wait to Add Another RB

Browns, Seahawks Nearing Deal for Baker Mayfield

Steelers QB Coach Breaks Down Position Battle

3 Quality Options Steelers Can Add at RB

Jessie Bates and Bengal 'All But Done'

Bill Belichick Only Praises Mike Tomlin

Steelers Won't Sign CB, But Could Still Sign This Position

Steelers Depth Chart With Larry Ogunjobi

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_9064291_168388034_lowres
News

Cam Heyward Describes Hilarious Welcome to the NFL Moment

By Noah Strackbein41 minutes ago
USATSI_18360398_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Within NFL's Top 5 Highest-Selling Jerseys

By Noah Strackbein59 minutes ago
USATSI_17517990_168388034_lowres
News

Tre Norwood Breaks Down Steelers Secondary

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_17413139_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Have Better CBs Than the Bengals

By Noah StrackbeinJun 29, 2022
USATSI_17210099_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Is Chase Claypool Stopping Steelers From Signing Diontae Johnson?

By Noah StrackbeinJun 29, 2022
USATSI_17301854_168388034_lowres (1)
AllSteelers+

Diontae Johnson's Mega Contract is Coming

By Noah StrackbeinJun 28, 2022
USATSI_17478035_168388034_lowres
News

Commanders Sign Terry McLaurin to Mega Contract

By Noah StrackbeinJun 28, 2022
USATSI_17385567_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Nominated for Best NFL Player

By Noah StrackbeinJun 28, 2022