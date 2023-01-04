Steelers Start Browns Week With Seven Players Injured

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened preparation for the Cleveland Browns in Week 18 with eight injuries to report, all of which were players missing practice.

Head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned three players the team will monitor throughout the week after suffering injuries, or re-injuring lingering issues against the Baltimore Ravens. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (ankle), linebacker Myles Jack (groin) and cornerback James Pierre (concussion) were on that list.

While Pierre did practice, which is a good sign as he works through concussion protocol, the others did not.

Jack and Fitzpatrick both missed practice, along with six other players; Diontae Johnson (hip), Tre Norwood (hamstring), Arthur Maulet (illness), Kevin Dotson (shoulder) and Larry Ogunjobi (toe).

Najee Harris had a Veterans Day off.

Norwood missed Week 17 with the hamstring injury and Ogunjobi went into Baltimore listed as questionable with the toe issue. Both will continue dealing with their injuries this week as well.

Dotson is a new injury that was not mentioned by Tomlin after the game or during his weekly press conference. And it's unknown what illness Maulet is dealing with.

With two more practice days, these injuries could clear up, but the lengthy list is one to monitor.

