Steelers' Stefen Wisniewski to Begin Practicing

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski has begun practicing with the team after being placed in on Injured Reserve following Week 1. 

Wisniewski, who left the Steelers' season-opener against the New York Giants with a pectoral injury, was placed on IR the following week. The team was forced to keep the guard off the field for three weeks before returning to practice. 

Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten informed fans and media that Wisniewski is returning to practice on Wednesday. 

The team has 21 days to activate Wisniewski to their 53-man roster following his return. If they chose not to do so, he will be unavailable for the remainder of the season. 

The Steelers signed Wisniewski to a 2-year, $2.85 million contract in March. He started in replace of an injured David DeCastro in Week 1 before being injured. Rookie Kevin Dotson has filled the backup role behind DeCastro since then. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

