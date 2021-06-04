Stephon Tuitt's Brother Killed in Hit-and-Run

The brother of Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt was killed in a hit-and-run car accident on Wednesday.

Richard Bartlett III, 23, was struck by a car in Johns Creek, an Atlanta suburb, just around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. He was securing a mattress to his girlfriend's car when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle, according to local police.

"We do know that the vehicle turned around in the intersection right there possibly to see what had happened or what they had hit and at that point they fled the scene," the police official told WGCL-TV.

According to reports, the family of Bartlett arrived at the scene but were did not talk. Tuitt has not been on the field for Steelers Organized Team Activities to this point.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was a dark four-door sedan, possibly a BMW, according to authorities.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

