Steelers' Stephon Tuitt Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Stephon Tuitt earned the Pittsburgh Steelers' second AFC Defensive Player of the Week award. The defensive end was honored as the NFL's Week 8 recipient. 

Tuitt racked up nine tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss in the Steelers 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Tuitt also landed three quarterback hits on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. 

"They're a good team. They're a great team, not just a good team –they're a great team," Tuitt said after the game. "To come here, away, and to steal a win, especially against a tough opponent and a division opponent like the Ravens, is big."

The Steelers overcame a 10-point deficit to beat their AFC North rival at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 8. They remain the league's last undefeated team as they head to Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 9. 

Tuitt becomes the second Steelers player to win the award this season. T.J. Watt earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 2. Cameron Heyward was the NFL's first winner of 2020 to receive the Community Player of the Week award. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

