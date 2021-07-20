Former Steelers' Steven Nelson Might Have Found New NFL Team

Did Steven Nelson finally find a new NFL home? The former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback tweeted out a heads up that could indicate he's about to sign.

Nelson, 28, was released by the Steelers in March following the re-signing of Cameron Sutton. Since then, Nelson has been planted in the open market and has made it know he has "multiple" teams interested in him.

Those teams may have narrowed themselves to one.

Nelson has reportedly been on the radar of the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly cornerback Darius Slay has attempted to recruit Nelson since his release, and could finally have convinced the free agent to join him on the Eagles.

In two seasons with the Steelers, Nelson totaled 17 pass deflections and three interceptions. Last season, he allowed 57 pass completions.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

