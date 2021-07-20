Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Former Steelers' Steven Nelson Might Have Found New NFL Team

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson dropped a major hint that news is coming.
Author:
Publish date:

Did Steven Nelson finally find a new NFL home? The former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback tweeted out a heads up that could indicate he's about to sign. 

Nelson, 28, was released by the Steelers in March following the re-signing of Cameron Sutton. Since then, Nelson has been planted in the open market and has made it know he has "multiple" teams interested in him. 

Those teams may have narrowed themselves to one. 

Nelson has reportedly been on the radar of the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly cornerback Darius Slay has attempted to recruit Nelson since his release, and could finally have convinced the free agent to join him on the Eagles. 

In two seasons with the Steelers, Nelson totaled 17 pass deflections and three interceptions. Last season, he allowed 57 pass completions. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers to Open and Close Hall of Fame Speeches

Steelers Sign Melvin Ingram, Swap O-Linemen

Do Steelers Add Malik Hooker or Trade for Xavien Howard?

Steelers Sign Melvin Ingram

15 Players on Bubble to Make/Miss Steelers Roster

Dwayne Haskins Says He Has All His Teeth

Alan Faneca Makes Plea for Hines Ward's Hall of Fame Bid

Cam Heyward Tells Devin Bush to Calm Down

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Arrested for Domestic Violence

NFL Free Agent Richard Sherman Arrested for Domestic Violence

USATSI_15391593_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Former Steelers' Steven Nelson Might Have Found New NFL Team

USATSI_13985299_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Will Open and Close Aug. 7 Hall of Fame Speeches

USATSI_13629664_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Melvin Ingram, Swap Out Offensive Linemen

USATSI_14727454_168388034_lowres (1)
AllSteelers+

What's Next? Do Steelers Add Malik Hooker or Trade for Xavien Howard?

USATSI_11951704_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Edge Rusher Melvin Ingram

USATSI_13629664_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Looking Into Free Agent Melvin Ingram

Untitled design (81)
AllSteelers+

15 Players on Bubble to Make/Miss Steelers Roster

Haskins
News

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Says He Has All His Teeth