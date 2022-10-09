Steelers WR Steven Sims Suffers Pre-Game Injury vs. Bills

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a change at punt and kick returner this week, making Steven Sims the starter over Gunner Olszewski. However, Sims did not start the game after suffering a pre-game eye injury.

Without Sims, the Steelers turned to James Pierre as the punt and kick returner for the game. Pierre's first kick return was fumbled, and recovered by the Buffalo Bills.

Olszewski is inactive for the game.

Sims is dressed for the game and standing on the sideline. The team has announced he is questionable for the game.



All Steelers will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Steven Sims has returned to the field for the Steelers.

