Skip to main content

Steelers WR Steven Sims Suffers Pre-Game Injury vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers are down two returners in Week 5.

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a change at punt and kick returner this week, making Steven Sims the starter over Gunner Olszewski. However, Sims did not start the game after suffering a pre-game eye injury.

Without Sims, the Steelers turned to James Pierre as the punt and kick returner for the game. Pierre's first kick return was fumbled, and recovered by the Buffalo Bills. 

Olszewski is inactive for the game.

Sims is dressed for the game and standing on the sideline. The team has announced he is questionable for the game. 

All Steelers will continue to update the story as more information becomes available. 

UPDATE: Steven Sims has returned to the field for the Steelers.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

T.J. Watt Suffers New Injury, Pushing Back Return

Von Miller Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

Kenny Pickett Facing History Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome

Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him

NFL Insider Believes Steelers Will Trade Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett 'It Factor' Came Long Before Steelers Starter

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19196391_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers CB Cam Sutton Will Play vs. Bills

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19167533_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18945026_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Suffers Knee Injury, Pushing Back Return

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_13965948_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Bills Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_15178188_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Promote LB Ryan Anderson to Active Roster

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19028163_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Rule Out Terrell Edmunds Against Bills

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19072744_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers LB T.J. Watt Suffers Setback in Rehab Process

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19094675_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Get A Lot of Good Injury News Ahead of Bills Game

By Noah Strackbein