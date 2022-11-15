Steelers Sticking With Matthew Wright at Kicker

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't making a change at kicker despite the struggles of Matthew Wright in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

The Steelers signed Wright off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad in Week 10 after placing Chris Boswell on Injured Reserve with a groin injury. Boswell will miss at least four weeks. For Wright, since he was signed off a practice squad, he will need to spend at least three weeks on Pittsburgh's active roster.

Wright went two for four in Week 10 but head coach Mike Tomlin defended his efforts, putting some blame on all special teams components.

"We'll get back to work with Matt Wright and company," Tomlin said after the game. "Operationally, it could have been better in some of those things, but we're always going to fall short of perfection. It's good to win, though, in the process."

He then supported that argument during his weekly presser.

"Our operations have to improve. Our protection has to improve. And he as a kicker has to improve," Tomlin said.

