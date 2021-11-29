Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Former Steelers Super Bowl Champ Calls Out Devin Bush

    The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker continues to take criticism from former defenders.
    Devin Bush's poor play hasn't been hidden from the cameras, the media, the fans or former Pittsburgh Steelers. 

    In his last performance, during a 41-10 blowout to the Cincinnati Bengals, Bush tallied four tackles but was found out of place and missing tackles more than once. 

    Social media reacted throughout the game to Bush's poor performance, but afterwards, former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke had his own comments about the issues. 

    "Devin Bush is playing with no heart," Hoke said during on KDKA following the game. "... the Steelers are playing with 10 guys on defense."

    This isn't the first former Steelers defender to blast Bush's play since his return from ACL surgery. Despite the knee issue, Bush was expected to use 2021 as a breakout year as Pittsburgh decides whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option.

