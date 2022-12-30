Steelers Super Bowl Reservations Hit Season-Low Entering Critical Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping for a lot to happen as they look to climb their way into the postseason. Sitting at 7-8 with a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on the horizon, reservation prices for Super Bowl LVII are at a season-low.

The Steelers will need to beat the Ravens and the Cleveland Browns in Week 18 and need the Miami Dolphins to lose out and the New York Jets to lose to the Seattle Seahawks. If all that happens, they'll keep their season alive and enter as the seventh seed in the playoffs.

With the Steelers' hopes still alive, there's still an opportunity to jump on Super Bowl reservations, which currently sit lower than they've been all season.

Heading into Baltimore, Pittsburgh's Super Bowl reservations sit at just $10, down 85.92% from the start of the season. After starting the season at $71, fans can take their chance on a postseason miracle and lock up their Super Bowl LVII prices - if the Steelers play - for an all-time low.

