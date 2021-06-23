Sports Illustrated home
Steelers Have Most Supportive Fanbase of Female Coaches

Steelers Nation headlines a study of most accepting fanbases.
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers fans are the most supportive of female coaches within the NFL, according to a study by Sports Betting Dime. 

The study surveyed 1,500 fans across the NFL to reveal the support on a team-by-team basis, female coaching stereotypes, and what kind of must-have experiences women would need to succeed in the pros.

The results showed 97.8% of Steelers fans are accepting of women coaches. The Jacksonville Jaguars ranked second (96.7%).

92.8% of fans overall are supporting of female coaches within the league. The Chicago Bears are the least-accepting fans of female coaches (89.1%).

The most common stereotypes were led by women being less qualified than male coaches (32%), male athletes won’t respect them (30%), and they’re softer than male coaches (27%).

20% of fans across the league didn't know their team had a female on the coaching staff. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

