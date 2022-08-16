Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers swapped out a pair of offensive linemen following their original first-round of roster cuts.

The Steelers announced they have waived offensive lineman Nate Gilliam and signed former Detroit Lions lineman Ryan McCollum.

McCollum was an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2021, who signed with the Houston Texans as a rookie. He spent the season on their practice squad before being signed by the Lions for the remainder of the year.

Detroit released McCollum during their first round of roster cuts before Pittsburgh signed him to their 85-man roster. He primarily plays center.

