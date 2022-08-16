Skip to main content

Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen

The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers swapped out a pair of offensive linemen following their original first-round of roster cuts. 

The Steelers announced they have waived offensive lineman Nate Gilliam and signed former Detroit Lions lineman Ryan McCollum. 

McCollum was an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2021, who signed with the Houston Texans as a rookie. He spent the season on their practice squad before being signed by the Lions for the remainder of the year. 

Detroit released McCollum during their first round of roster cuts before Pittsburgh signed him to their 85-man roster. He primarily plays center. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Devin Bush Not Worried About Future With Steelers

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Lose Anthony Miller, Karl Joseph for Season

Diontae Johnson Laughs at George Pickens 'Freak' Ability

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Pickett Takes Over Rudolph's Reps

Steelers Add Another Name to Injury List, Update Karl Joseph Injury

Steelers Sign Former Bears LB, Waive Tuzar Skipper

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18866720_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Lions Interested in Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

By Noah Strackbein45 minutes ago
USATSI_15257062_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Cut Four Players, Sign New Offensive Lineman

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
USATSI_18754177_168388034_lowres
News

Devin Bush Not Worried About Future With Steelers

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
USATSI_18503654_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Report: Steelers Lose Anthony Miller, Karl Joseph for Season

By Noah Strackbein7 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (34)
AllSteelers+

Steelers Camp Takeaways: Depth Chart Changes Following Seahawks Game

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_18866349_168388034_lowres
News

Diontae Johnson Laughs at George Pickens 'Freak' Ability

By Noah StrackbeinAug 15, 2022 6:07 PM EDT
USATSI_18866955_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Pickett Takes Over Rudolph's Reps

By Stephen ThompsonAug 15, 2022 6:02 PM EDT
USATSI_18359753_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Add Another Name to Injury Report, Update Karl Joseph Injury

By Noah StrackbeinAug 15, 2022 5:19 PM EDT