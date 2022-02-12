Skip to main content
Steelers Add Buccaneers VP to GM Search

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to add to their GM search.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are interviewing Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vice President John Spytek for their open general manager position, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

Spytek has spent 18 years in the NFL, including the last six seasons with the Buccaneers, being promoted from director to VP in 2021. Prior to Tampa Bay, he spent time with the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions in their scouting departments. 

Spytek has also interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders for their open GM job.

The Steelers have also shown interest in ESPN commentator Louis Riddick, other Colts executive Ed Dobbs and scouting director Morocco Brown, Los Angeles Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden and Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden.

