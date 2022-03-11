Steelers Place Tender on QB Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins is officially set to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have used a first-round tender on quarterback Dwayne Haskins, meaning he'll return this season until a team is willing to lose a first-round pick.

Haskins will earn $2.54 million this season. He's set to compete with Mason Rudolph and two other quarterbacks for the Steelers' starting job this offseason.

Haskins is 3-10 as a starter, all with the Washington Football Team. He completed 60% of his passes and threw 12 touchdowns to 14 interceptions prior to coming to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers haven't decided how they will bring in two more quarterbacks, but adding at least one more veteran seems likely.

