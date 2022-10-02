Skip to main content

Steelers Safety Terrell Edmunds Injured Against Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their starting safety against the Jets.

PITTSBURGH -- Terrell Edmunds has left the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 matchup with the New York Jets after colliding with two players late in the second quarter. 

Edmunds hit Jets running back Michael Carter and Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet on a pass breakup. Edmunds rolled out of bounds and remained down on the field until trainers arrived. They helped him up and he walked to the medical tent under his own power. 

Edmunds was evaluated shortly on the sideline before heading to the locker room.

The specifics of Edmunds's injury have not been released yet. 

Without Edmunds, the Steelers will turn to Tre Norwood to play alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick. Miles Killebrew will play backup. 

All Steelers will continue to update the story as more information becomes available. 

UPDATE: Edmunds has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion

