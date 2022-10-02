Steelers Safety Terrell Edmunds Injured Against Jets

PITTSBURGH -- Terrell Edmunds has left the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 matchup with the New York Jets after colliding with two players late in the second quarter.

Edmunds hit Jets running back Michael Carter and Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet on a pass breakup. Edmunds rolled out of bounds and remained down on the field until trainers arrived. They helped him up and he walked to the medical tent under his own power.

Edmunds was evaluated shortly on the sideline before heading to the locker room.

The specifics of Edmunds's injury have not been released yet.

Without Edmunds, the Steelers will turn to Tre Norwood to play alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick. Miles Killebrew will play backup.

All Steelers will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Edmunds has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive for Jets Game

Antonio Brown Defends Exposing Himself to Woman in Hotel Pool

Steelers vs. Jets: 5 Things to Watch

Steelers Film Room: Defending Garrett Wilson is a Nightmare

Sparks Show George Pickens How Special Steelers Offense Will Be

Matt Canada Has a Message for the Steelers Offense