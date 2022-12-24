PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without safety Terrell Edmunds as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16.

Edmunds entered the week with concerns about a hamstring injury and ended up not practicing any day. He was listed as questionable coming into the game and it's unknown if he went through walk-through during the team's final prep day.

The Steelers promoted safety Elijah Riley from the practice squad to add depth at the position. The Steelers also have Tre Norwood and Miles Killebrew available. Damontae Kazee will start alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Edmunds has played in 13 games this season, recording 59 tackles, two for loss and a sack.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Can Officially Create Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison Reunion

Mike Tomlin Discussed Franco Harris's 'Beautiful' Legacy the Day Before He Passed

Star LT Could Become Available for Steelers Soon



Steelers Might Actually Make the Playoffs

