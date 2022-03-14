Skip to main content
Report: Steelers Safety Terrell Edmunds Will Test Free Agency

The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety will test his market.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds is expected to test free agency, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

The Steelers did not pick up Edmunds' fifth-year option last offseason before the safety had his best season in 2021 with two interceptions and 89 tackles. Edmunds has started 60 games since being drafted in the first round in 2018. 

The Steelers will be on the search for a starting safety if Edmunds signs elsewhere. Right now, Miles Killebrew and Tre Norwood would compete for the starting job. 

