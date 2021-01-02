GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Steelers Place Three Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed cornerback Joe Haden and two others on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Eric Ebron and linebacker Cassius Marsh on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Haden reportedly tested positive for the virus on Saturday morning. The Steelers immediately began contact tracing and announced the placement of Haden, Ebron and Marsh on their reserve list. 

Ebron and Marsh will be considered "high risk" close contact to Haden. Therefore, they will need to isolate for a minimum of five days and receive two negative COVID-19 tests before returning to the team. 

Haden will need to miss at least 10 days before returning. It's unlikely he returns before the Steelers' first-round playoff game next weekend. 

Vance McDonald will start at tight end without Ebron. Cam Sutton and Justin Layne will carry the workload in place of Haden. 

The Steelers are on their way to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 17. They've already secured the AFC North and will be without Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Heyward, Maurkice Pouncey and T.J. Watt on top of their COVID-19 list and two injured players. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

