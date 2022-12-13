Steelers Dealing With Two Injuries, Chris Wormley Undergoes Surgery

The Pittsburgh Steelers will open the week with two big questions on offense.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will start Week 15 as they prepare for the Carolina Panthers with two injuries, both to starters on the offense.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol and will need to undergo testing throughout the week before being cleared. Unlike last time, Pickett is still meeting with team doctors and has not been cleared to return to practice yet. If he's unable to play, head coach Mike Tomlin said both Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph will compete for the starting spot.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is dealing with a foot injury that occurred during the Baltimore Ravens game. He was able to finish the game but was seen in the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot.

Tomlin said his participation will ramp up throughout the week but doesn't seem worried he'll miss the game.

Meanwhile, defensive end Chris Wormley, who was in noticeable pain after suffering a knee injury against the Ravens, underwent surgery and will miss time. Tomlin described his injury as "significant". On Monday, Wormley was seen with a brace on his knee and crutches at the team facility.

Tomlin did not give a timetable on his return.

