Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Uncertain of Three Injuries Heading into Ravens Week

    The Pittsburgh Steelers head into Week 18 with three injuries.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have uncertainties about three players heading into Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens. 

    Offensive guard Trai Turner, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and safety Terrell Edmunds are all dealing with injuries following the Steelers' win over the Cleveland Browns. However, head coach Mike Tomlin said the extent of those injuries won't be known until later in the week. 

    Turner is dealing with a knee ailment, Moore an ankle injury and Edmunds a groin. None of the three left Week 17 during the game but could miss practice time throughout the week.

    On the other hand, Tomlin said there's some hope players like Kendrick Green and players like Devin Bush and Joe Schobert on the Reserve/COVID-19 list could return this week. 

    The Steelers travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Ben Roethlisberger Takes One Final Lap Around Heinz Field

    Read More

    Ben Roethlisberger Says Thank You to Steelers Fans

    T.J. Watt on How Special Steelers Fan Were for Big Ben's Farewell

    Steelers Send Big Ben Off With One Final Win at Heinz Field

    Najee Harris Breaks Franco Harris' Rookie Rushing Record

    Antonio Brown Predicts Ben Roethlisberger's Career Will Not End

    Report: Antonio Brown Left Game After Argument Over His Health

    Antonio Brown Leaves Mid-Game After Taking Uniform Off on Sideline

    USATSI_16605718_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Uncertain of Three Injuries Heading into Ravens Week

    just now
    USATSI_17449598_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Takes One Final Lap Around Heinz Field

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17449597_168388034_lowres
    News

    T.J. Watt on How 'Special' Heinz Field Was for Ben Roethlisberger's Final Game

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17448786_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Says Thank You to Steelers Fans

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17448787_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Send Ben Roethlisberger Off With a Win, Defeating Browns in Week 17

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17413010_168388034_lowres
    News

    Najee Harris Breaks Franco Harris' Rookie Rushing Record

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16741796_168388034_lowres
    News

    Browns Inactives vs. Steelers

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16621915_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Inactives vs. Browns

    17 hours ago