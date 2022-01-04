Steelers Uncertain of Three Injuries Heading into Ravens Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into Week 18 with three injuries.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have uncertainties about three players heading into Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Offensive guard Trai Turner, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and safety Terrell Edmunds are all dealing with injuries following the Steelers' win over the Cleveland Browns. However, head coach Mike Tomlin said the extent of those injuries won't be known until later in the week.

Turner is dealing with a knee ailment, Moore an ankle injury and Edmunds a groin. None of the three left Week 17 during the game but could miss practice time throughout the week.

On the other hand, Tomlin said there's some hope players like Kendrick Green and players like Devin Bush and Joe Schobert on the Reserve/COVID-19 list could return this week.

The Steelers travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday.

