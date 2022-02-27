Steelers Add Three More to General Manager Search

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now up to 13 GM candidates.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added three candidates to their general manager search. The team announced Saturday night that they have completed interviews with Joe Hortiz of the Baltimore Ravens, Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers and Andy Weidl of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hortiz is the director of player personnel for the Ravens. He's currently in charge of pro and college scouting and has been with the team for 24 seasons, working under Eric Decosta and Ozzie Newsome.

Carthon took on the role of director of personnel in 2021 for the 49ers, with a large hand in scouting free agents, future opponents, trades and waiver wire options. Beforehand, he spent five years as the director of pro personnel in San Francisco.

Weidl is currently the vice president of player personnel for the Eagles, but started his career in Pittsburgh as a player personnel assistant in 1998. During his time with the Steelers, he worked under Tom Donahue and Bill Nunn.

Since then, he's spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens before joining the Eagles in 2016.

The Steelers have now conducted interviews with 13 candidates for their GM position. The first round of the interview process is expected to run through early March with the second round starting after the 2022 NFL Draft.

