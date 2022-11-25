Skip to main content

Steelers Suffer Three More Injuries Ahead of Colts Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers get hit with three more injuries late in the week.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now dealing with three more injuries as they continue preparation for the Indianapolis Colts in Wee 12. 

Coming into their third practice of the week, the Steelers were without running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring), center Mason Cole (foot), wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). They've now added guard James Daniels (groin) and inside linebacker Robert Spillane (back) to that list. 

Tight end Connor Heyward also missed practice with an illness. 

Both Spillane and Daniels were limited during Thursday's practice, indicating they were shut down during practice because of the injuries. It's not clear when or how either suffered them, or to what degree they are hurt. 

Cole and Boykin also moved to limited participants after missing yesterday's practice. Cole is hopeful to play while Boykin should play if he continues to progress. 

Warren and Witherspoon have yet to practice this week and likely will not play against the Colts. 

The Steelers would call up Anthony McFarland from the practice squad if Warren doesn't go. 

