Steelers Dealing With Three New Injuries to Start Panthers Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers start Week 15 in preparation for the Carolina Panthers with six injuries, three of which are new.

It's still early, but rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is already taking steps forward in the concussion protocol. He started the week as a limited participant, taking individual drills while Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky split reps with the first team.

Cornerback Cam Sutton was also limited with a neck stinger.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth started the week on the sideline due to a foot injury he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he expects Freiermuth to progress throughout the week as he should be able to play against the Panthers.

Running back Najee Harris (hip), linebacker Myles Jack (groin) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) also did not practice. For Harris and Jack, these are injuries. Both missed time last week as well for ailments.

Ogunjobi has missed time the last several weeks because of the toe injury.

