    • November 18, 2021
    Steelers Thursday Injury Report: Week 11 vs. Chargers

    The Pittsburgh Steelers add a new name to their injury report.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had two players return to practice on Thursday but added a new name to their injury report. 

    Offensive lineman Trai Turner (ankle) and defensive tackle Cam Heyward (ankle) were full participants after missing and being limited on Wednesday. Heyward usually starts slow during the week. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he expects Turner to play Sunday.

    Cornerback Joe Haden (foot), guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) and linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee) did not participate for a second-straight day. 

    Wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) continued to be limited. Tomlin said there is a chance Claypool plays this weekend but would let practice be their guide for his status. 

    The Steelers also added defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk to the injury report with a groin injury. He was limited at practice. 

    The team will travel from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on Sunday night.

