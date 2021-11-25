Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Steelers Thursday Injury Report: Week 12 vs. Bengals

    The Pittsburgh Steelers added a new name to their injury report.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added a new name to their Week 12 injury report as they prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals. 

    Offensive linman J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral), tight end Eric Ebron (knee) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness) did not practice on Thursday.  Hassenauer and Ebron have not participated this week. Maulet's illness is a new addition to the report. 

    Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pec/shoulder) and linebacker T.J. Watt (knee/hip) were limited. Roethlisberger did not practice yesterday while Watt was limited. 

    In good news, offensive lineman Trai Turner (knee) and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) were full participants.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Minkah Fitzpatrick Returns From COVID List

    Pittsburgh Man Died From Steelers-Lions Tie

    Hines Ward Named Hall of Fame Semifinalist

    Can Steelers Lose to Bengals? Can They Win AFC North?

    Mike Tomlin Discusses Devin Bush Play

    USATSI_16911560_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Thursday Injury Report: Week 12 vs. Bengals

    just now
    USATSI_15343051_168388034_lowres
    News

    Minkah Fitzpatrick Returns From COVID List

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16889247_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers First Injury Report: Week 12 vs. Bengals

    21 hours ago
    Untitled design (36)
    News

    Pittsburgh Man Died From Steelers-Lions Tie

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_5609858_168388034_lowres
    News

    Hines Ward Named Semifinalist for 2022 Hall of Fame Class

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16844617_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Evaluating Najee Harris' Rookie of the Year Competition

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_16836837_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Can Steelers Lose to Bengals? Can Steelers Win the AFC North?

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_14755455_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Promote Tight End, Add Two Players to Practice Squad

    Nov 23, 2021