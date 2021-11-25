Steelers Thursday Injury Report: Week 12 vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers added a new name to their injury report.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added a new name to their Week 12 injury report as they prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Offensive linman J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral), tight end Eric Ebron (knee) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (illness) did not practice on Thursday. Hassenauer and Ebron have not participated this week. Maulet's illness is a new addition to the report.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pec/shoulder) and linebacker T.J. Watt (knee/hip) were limited. Roethlisberger did not practice yesterday while Watt was limited.

In good news, offensive lineman Trai Turner (knee) and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) were full participants.

