Steelers Thursday Injury Report: Week 16 vs. Chiefs

Two Pittsburgh Steelers players continue to miss practice while a third popped up with an illness.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had two players miss practice on Thursday as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth and defensive end Chris Wormley missed their second day of practice this week. Both players left Week 15 with injuries - Freiermuth's being a concussiona and Wormley's a groin ailment.

Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was also limited on Thursday due to an illness. The Steelers have placed five players on Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, leaving some belief this could be related.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder) was also limited. The veteran was a full participant on Wednesday. The limited participation was likely just a rest day.

Cornerback Joe Haden returned a full participant after missing yesterday due to a coach's decision.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Place Two More Players on COVID-19 List

Steelers O-Line Coach Expected to Leave After Season

Steelers and Chiefs COVID-19 Outbreak

Najee Harris Hitting Rookie Wall

Diving Into Steelers *Very Real* Playoff Push

Ben Roethlisberger Makes Wager With 'Mean' Joe Greene

