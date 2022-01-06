Steelers Thursday Injury Report: Week 18 vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had four players miss practice on Thursday as they continue to prepare for Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot), offensive guard Trai Turner (knee) and offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) all missed a second day of practice. Head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that their status for Week 18 was uncertain, and is likely becoming more in doubt as days pass.

The Steelers would likely turn to Joe Haeg at guard and Zach Banner at tackle without Moore and Turner. Johnson has missed the last three games due to the injury.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet also missed practice due to an illness. Maulet recently returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after missing Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns.

On the other hand, safety Terrell Edmunds (groin) was a full participant on Thursday after being limited to start the week. He was injured in Week 17 but did not miss time during the game.

