September 30, 2021
Steelers Thursday Injury Report of Week 4 vs. Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers got most of their starters back on Thursday.
Author:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had all their missing starters participate to some degree on Thursday. 

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pec), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) and linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) were all full participants during Thursday's practice. Watt and Johnson were limited on Wednesday while Roethlisberger did not practice. 

Linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) were both limited. Smith-Schuster did not practice yesterday. 

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler said he's hopeful both Watt and Highsmith are able to play Sunday after missing Week 3.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool was also limited with a hamstring injury.

The Steelers continue to be without defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) and Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion). Offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (ankle) was downgraded and did not participate on Thursday after being a limited participant on Wednesday. 

The Steelers travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers in Week 4.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

