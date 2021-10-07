    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Steelers Thursday Injury Report: Week 5 vs. Broncos

    The Pittsburgh Steelers add another wide receiver to their injury report.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had much better participation during Thursday's practice at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. 

    The Steelers got quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pec/hip), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs), offensive linemen Kevin Dotson (hip) and Trai Turner (illness) and defensive tackle Cam Heyward (neck) back at full capacity. 

    Right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion) was also a full participant for the second time this week.

    Wide receivers Chase Claypool (hamstring) and James Washington (groin) were limited. Washington is a new addition to the injury report after practicing in full yesterday. 

    Cornerback Cam Sutton (groin), defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (ankle) did not practice. Coward was downgraded during the team's second practice after being a limited participant on Wednesday. 

    The Steelers host the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field on Sunday. If Sutton, Claypool or Washington are unable to play, Pittsburgh would turn to backups like Cody White and Ahkello Witherspoon to be active for the game. 

