Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 8 vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers add an offensive starter to their Week 8 injury report.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added tight end Eric Ebron to their Week 8 injury report after popping up with a groin injury on Thursday.

Ebron was a limited participant during the Steelers' second practice of the week. He wasn't listed during the team's initial injury report Wednesday.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (hip/pec) and wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring) were both full participants on Thursday after being limited Wednesday. Running back Anthony McFarland (knee) and right tackle Zach Banner (knee) continued to be full participants in their first full week back at practice after being activated off Injured Reserve.

Outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (groin) was also limited. According to NFL Network, the offseason signee is seeking a trade from the Steelers by the Nov. 2 deadline.

