Steelers Tie Winless Lions After Overtime Battle

The Pittsburgh Steelers move to 5-3-1 on the season.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers tied the now 0-8-1 Detroit Lions, 16-16, in Week 10.

The Steelers took an early lead against the Detroit in the first quarter before the Lions tied the game 10-10 at the half. From there, Detroit took a 16-10 lead before two Steelers field goals tied with a 51-yard Chris Boswell field goal in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh's defense stopped the Lions offensive drive with 31 seconds remaining in regulation, forcing a punt to Ray-Ray McCloud. The Steelers chose to kneel down and head into overtime with 19 seconds in the fourth.

The Lions received the ball first in overtime, driving to the 50-yard line before punting. On the Steelers second offensive play of extra time Diontae Johnson fumbled on a 39-yard completion.

After a defensive holding and roughing the passer penalties, the Lions held the ball at the 34-yard line. Detroit kicker Ryan Santoso then missed a 48-yard field goal, giving the ball back to the Steelers.

The Steelers held the ball until eight seconds remained in the game when Pat Freiermuth fumbled the ball on Detroit's 38-yard line. The Lions attempted one more play but were unable to score.

On offense, Mason Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Najee Harris rushed 26 times for 105 yards. Johnson caught seven passes for 83 yards.

On defense, Joe Schobert led the Steelers will 13 tackles. Cam Heyward finished with two sacks while Terrell Edmunds and T.J. Watt each had one.

Steelers vs. Lions Team Stats

The Steelers suffered four injuries in the game. Linebacker T.J. Watt (hip), offensive linemen Kevin Dotson (leg) and Trai Turner (ankle) and cornerback Joe Haden (foot) were all unable to finish Week 10.

Pittsburgh travels to Los Angeles in Week 11 to face the Chargers. They move to 5-3-1 on the season.

