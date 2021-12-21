Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Steelers Tight End Options Without Pat Freiermuth

    The Pittsburgh Steelers won't look far to replace Pat Freiermuth this week.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without tight end Pat Freiermuth in Week 16 due to a concussion. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, the team will stay in-house if the rookie isn't available against the Chiefs. 

    So, who are the Steelers' options? With Eric Ebron on Injured Reserve, Zach Gentry could be the lead-man for Pittsburgh this weekend. 

    After Gentry would be backup Kevin Rader. The 26-year-old was inactive against the Tennessee Titans and was dealing with a hip injury last week. Tomlin did not mention Rader when listing the team's injuries this week, leaving the door open that he's a full participant throughout the week. 

    In four career games, Rader has one catch for one yard. Gentry has 10 catches for 97 yards this season.

    Jace Sternberger sits on the practice squad. The former third-round pick for the Green Bay Packers has been with the team since Week 12 but has not been elevated to the active roster in any game. 

    Sternberger has played in 18 games, catching 12 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. 

    Derek Watt could be another option for the Steelers. The fullback has played across the offense this season and worked with the tight ends during training camp. 

    The special teams ace has 13 career receptions for 167 yards. 

