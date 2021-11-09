T.J. Watt Becomes Fourth-Fastest Player to 60 Sacks

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker joins an elite group of pass-rushers.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt became the fourth-fastest player to reach 60 career sacks after his second takedown of Justin Fields on Monday night.

Watt reached the 60-sack milestone in just 69 games. Only Reggie White (50 games), J.J. Watt (66) and Derrick Thomas (67) have reached the mark quicker in their careers.

He now ties Joey Porter for the sixth-most sacks in Steelers history.

Watt has 10.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in seven games this season.

