Steelers Activate T.J. Watt From IR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers reigning Defensive Player of the Year is back. The team announced that after nine weeks of recovery, T.J. Watt has been activated back onto the 53-man roster from Injured Reserve.

Watt left in the second half of Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals with a partially torn pectoral. He did not require surgery and immediately started his rehab process.

The outside linebacker suffered a knee injury during his recovery, pushing back his return past the bye week. He began practicing in Week 8 and is now game-ready against the New Orleans Saints.

Watt will be on a snap count in Week 10 as the team begins working him back into a full-time role.

"I don't think it'll be a full 60-play game for him," defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. "I don't think that's realistic to think for a guy coming back after seven weeks, eight weeks. But we'll get what we can out of him."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield

Steelers Dealing With Five Injuries Early in Week 10

Steelers Considering Jaylen Warren as Feature Back

Kevin Dotson Now Qualifies for Pay Increase Next Season

Damontae Kazee Injury Worse Than Believed, Expects to Return this Week

Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market